In Pursuit of Peace

2015 1 h 24 min
In Pursuit of Peace makes the case for unarmed civilian peacemaking and mediation as a response to violent international conflict. We follow four Canadian peacemakers as they take us inside the drama of their work in some of the world’s hottest conflict zones: land disputes in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, the civil war in South Sudan, IDP camps with displaced minorities in Kurdistan in Northern Iraq.

In Pursuit of Peace

War, Conflict and Peace
  • director
    Garry Beitel
  • script
    Garry Beitel
  • producer
    Barry Lazar

Ages 17 to 18
School subjects
Geography - Human Geography Social Studies - Canada in the World Today Social Studies - Development/Global Issues

Useful for discussions, debates and research projects on war and conflict resolution. Should Canadian organizations be allowed to mediate conflicts that don’t directly concern them? Why or why not? What other conflicts around the world would benefit from peacekeeping and reconciliation strategies? Give examples of how reconciliation strategies could be applied. What are the limits of such strategies? Where have such strategies previously failed, and why? Can similar strategies be applied to problems within Canada—and, if so, which problems?

In Pursuit of Peace
