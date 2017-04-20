In Pursuit of Peace makes the case for unarmed civilian peacemaking and mediation as a response to violent international conflict. We follow four Canadian peacemakers as they take us inside the drama of their work in some of the world’s hottest conflict zones: land disputes in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, the civil war in South Sudan, IDP camps with displaced minorities in Kurdistan in Northern Iraq.
Useful for discussions, debates and research projects on war and conflict resolution. Should Canadian organizations be allowed to mediate conflicts that don’t directly concern them? Why or why not? What other conflicts around the world would benefit from peacekeeping and reconciliation strategies? Give examples of how reconciliation strategies could be applied. What are the limits of such strategies? Where have such strategies previously failed, and why? Can similar strategies be applied to problems within Canada—and, if so, which problems?