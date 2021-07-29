I Want to Be an Engineer

I Want to Be an Engineer

| 28 min

This film provides a lively introduction to the professional and personal lives of three female engineers--just a few of the growing number of women who are opting for "non-traditional" jobs. Their enthusiasm for and commitment to their work makes them convincing role models for high-school girls who might be considering engineering as a career possibility. As well, the film is effective in fostering positive attitudes towards women working in the traditionally male professions of science and technology. Support material available.

Credits
  • director
    Beverly Shaffer
  • producer
    Margaret Pettigrew
  • executive producer
    Kathleen Shannon
  • camera
    Andy Kitzanuk
    Susan Trow
    Barry Perles
  • sound
    Diane Carrière
  • editing
    Ginny Stikeman
  • sound editing
    John Knight
  • re-recording
    Jean-Pierre Joutel
  • music
    Sylvia Moscovitz
