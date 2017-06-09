The NFB is committed to respecting your privacy

How the Fiddle Flows

It's high summer in southern Saskatchewan and a rollicking tune fills the night. Four master Metis fiddlers play to the tapping toes of a lively crowd. How the Fiddle Flows follows Canada's great rivers west along the fur-trading route of the early Europeans. The newcomers introduced the fiddle to the Aboriginal people they intermarried with along the way. A generation later, their mixed-blood offspring would blend European folk tunes with First Nations rhythms to create a rich and distinct musical tradition. From the Gaspé Peninsula, north to Hudson Bay and to the Prairies, How the Fiddle Flows reveals how a …
Details

  • writer
    Gregory Coyes
  • director
    Gregory Coyes
  • producer
    Leigh Badgley
    Ava Karvonen
    Bonnie Thompson
    Jerry Krepakevich
  • executive producer
    Graydon McCrea
    Kirk Shaw
  • narrator
    Tantoo Cardinal
  • editor
    Bonni Devlin
  • cinematography
    Daron Donahue
    Paul M. Rickard
  • production manager
    Naomi Bock
  • production coordinator
    Janet Macko
  • costumes
    Cindy Burgess
  • props
    Cindy Burgess
  • location sound
    Nick Huard
    Jamie Kidd
    Brenda Donahue
    Wayne Griesbrecht
  • additional cinematography
    Gregory Coyes
    George Hupka
  • sound designer
    Marc Benoit
  • foley artist
    Greg Watrych
  • foley recordist
    Mario Loubert
  • graphic design
    Richard Mintak
  • title design
    Richard Mintak
  • post-production supervision
    Erin Haskett
  • assistant editor
    Paul Tourneur
    Joel Snowden
    Dave Blomme
  • research
    Anthony Pavlic
    David Ingram
  • clearances
    Anthony Pavlic
    David Ingram
  • transcripts
    Amanda Wade
    Ian Gariepy
  • translation
    Ian Gariepy
  • cultural consultant
    John Leclair
    Jean Morisset
    Johnny Waniandy
  • stills photography
    Kevin Hogarth
    Dan Power
    Leigh Badgley
    Ava Karvonen
  • unit publicity
    Reel Girls Media Inc.
  • legal
    Linda Callaghan
    Jolene O'Neill
  • business affairs
    Darin Clausen
  • post-production accounting
    Karen Nadon
  • production assistant
    Barbara Parisi
    Larissa Lazarowich
  • online editor
    Paul Tourneur
  • colourist
    Chris Drake
  • closed captioning
    Line 21 Media Services Inc.
  • cast
    Gerald Auger
    Shane Zwack
    Warren Michael
    Sean Wei Mah
    Rod Sutherland
    Kevin Coyes
    Réal Gagné
    Roy Scott
    Travis Dugas
  • paintings
    Sherry Farrell Racette
  • insurance
    Jones Brown

Education

Ages 13 to 15
School subjects
Arts Education - Music Geography - Human Geography History - Early Canadian Exploration (1600s-1800s) Indigenous Studies - Arts

Uplifting documentary ideal for exploring the history of the Métis people through maps, research projects or essays. Map the route of Métis fiddlers moving east to west from the 1600s to today, and the communities and musical influences they encountered. Share an artistic tradition passed down through your family, whether music, dance or some other art; describe its origins, how you learned it, and its role in your community, then share a performance, video or image with your classmates.

How the Fiddle Flows
