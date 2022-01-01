Head Full of Questions

Head Full of Questions

| 19 min

The first film in the Growing Up series tells curious pre-adolescents the facts they want to know, with an appealing mix of humour and imagination. Topics discussed include sexual attraction and sexual intercourse, fertilization, the growth of an embryo and birth of a baby, as well as a brief look at AIDS and at birth control. Detailed information about relationships is presented through the loving connection between two animated characters, Fred and Anna. The two hosts engage the students in discussion, encouraging them to ask questions and share their thoughts and feelings.

Credits
  • director
    Moira Simpson
  • producer
    Jennifer Torrance
  • executive producer
    Barbara Janes
  • script
    John Carroll
  • camera
    Mike Mahoney
  • animation camera
    Tom Brydon
    Barry Newton
  • sound
    Michael McGee
  • editing
    Haida Paul
  • sound editing
    Shannon Mitchell
  • animation
    Jill Haras
  • music
    Bruce Ruddell
  • host
    Blu Mankuma
    Barbara Duncan
