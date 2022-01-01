Changes

Changes

| 18 min

This film explores the physical and emotional changes associated with puberty. Imaginative, animated sequences illustrate the amazing physical changes the body undergoes. Myths are dispelled and youngsters are encouraged to feel pride in themselves and their emerging sexuality.

Pedagogical evaluations and study guides are only available to CAMPUS subscribers.

CAMPUS

Features designed specifically for teachers. Learn more

Already subscribed? Sign in

Embed this code on your site

Changes, Moira Simpson, provided by the National Film Board of Canada

Video player width

by Reset
Credits
  • director
    Moira Simpson
  • producer
    Jennifer Torrance
  • executive producer
    Barbara Janes
  • script
    John Carroll
  • cinematography
    Mike Mahoney
  • animation camera
    Barry Newton
    Tom Brydon
  • sound
    Michael McGee
  • editing
    Haida Paul
  • sound editing
    Shannon Mitchell
  • animation
    Jill Haras
  • music
    Bruce Ruddell
  • host
    Blu Mankuma
    Barbara Duncan
 See also
Sexuality and Reproduction
Adolescents
Children
Sex Education Materials
Puberty and Late Childhood
Sexuality
All subjects
More great films