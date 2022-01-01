Especially You

Especially You

| 16 min

The last film in the series focuses on the skills pre-adolescents will need to cope with peer pressure. Animated sequences reflecting universal peer-pressure situations, and live-action role-playing sequences, help children gain skill in decision-making. When the action is stopped in the middle of a scene, the children are challenged to come up with their own solutions to the problem.

Pedagogical evaluations and study guides are only available to CAMPUS subscribers.

CAMPUS

Features designed specifically for teachers. Learn more

Already subscribed? Sign in

Embed this code on your site

Especially You, Moira Simpson, provided by the National Film Board of Canada

Video player width

by Reset
Credits
  • director
    Moira Simpson
  • producer
    Jennifer Torrance
  • executive producer
    Barbara Janes
  • script
    John Carroll
  • camera
    Mike Mahoney
  • animation camera
    Tom Brydon
    Barry Newton
  • sound
    Michael McGee
  • editing
    Haida Paul
  • sound editing
    Shannon Mitchell
  • voice
    Marcy Goldberg
    Viktoria Langton
    Richard Newman
    Amanda O'Leary
  • animation
    Dorothy Kaminski
  • music
    Bruce Ruddell
  • host
    Blu Mankuma
    Barbara Duncan
 See also
Children
Emotional Life
Individual in Society
Coming of Age Stories
Peer Relationships
All subjects
More great films