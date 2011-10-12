The NFB is committed to respecting your privacy

We use cookies to ensure that our site works efficiently, as well as for advertising purposes.

If you do not wish to have your information used in this way, you can modify your browser settings before continuing your visit.

Learn more
Skip to content
My List
Your request could not be processed.
This film is already in your list

Embed this code on your site

Video player width

by Reset
New release
Coming 
None

Geneviève

1965 28 min
Leaving soon

Two teenage girls go to winter carnival in Quebec City for the first time. Their ambiguous, tentative relation with a young boy brings both of them the sweet intensity and disillusionment of first love. This short is one of four film sketches that comprise the feature La Fleur de l'âge. A co-production initiated by the NFB, it also included Fiametta by Gian Vittorio Baldi (Italy, 1965), Marie-France et Véronique by Jean Rouch (France, 1965) and Ako by Hiroshi Teshigara (Japan, 1965). In French with English subtitles.

We're sorry, this content is not available in your location.
Your rental expires on
None
You've already purchased this film.
Download it from My purchases.
Not available
Geneviève

Details

Two teenage girls go to winter carnival in Quebec City for the first time. Their ambiguous, tentative relation with a young boy brings both of them the sweet intensity and disillusionment of first love.

This short is one of four film sketches that comprise the feature La Fleur de l'âge. A co-production initiated by the NFB, it also included Fiametta by Gian Vittorio Baldi (Italy, 1965), Marie-France et Véronique by Jean Rouch (France, 1965) and Ako by Hiroshi Teshigara (Japan, 1965). In French with English subtitles.
Psychology and Psychiatry Children and Youth All subjects

Enjoy the NFB experience on your favourite device. 

Roku Apple TV Fire TV Android TV Apple App Store Google Play Store

Education

Ages 15 to 17
School subjects
Family Studies/Home Economics - Adolescent Development Health/Personal Development - Sexuality Media Education - Film and Video Production
In the mid-1960s, two teenage girls travel to Quebec City for the Winter Carnival. Full of wonder and life, they seem happy and carefree. They soon find that love can be bittersweet, and friendship can have a darker side. How did the filmmaker convey those feelings? Do you think he showed a good grasp of female psychology and its subtleties? How do music and silence function in this film? Can you think of a moment or a scene where you felt a state of weightlessness? What does the use of close-ups in the film mean to you? Lastly, what is the symbolic purpose of Champlain’s bed in the film?

Explore