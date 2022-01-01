Flowers on a One-way Street

Flowers on a One-way Street

| 57 min

Yorkville Avenue, Toronto, received newspaper prominence after it became what the papers called a "hippie haven." This film records what happened after the young people staged demonstrations to have the street closed to traffic, and civic authorities used corresponding persuasions to keep it open as a necessary traffic artery. The main confrontation takes place at a council meeting in City Hall, to which spokesmen for the young people have come to present their case. Here the film provides opportunity to judge both their attitudes and those of the city administration.

Credits
  • director
    Robin Spry
  • script
    Robin Spry
  • producer
    Joseph Koenig
  • photography
    Douglas Kiefer
  • sound
    Russ Heise
  • editing
    Christopher Cordeaux
  • sound editing
    Victor Merrill
  • re-recording
    Ron Alexander
    Roger Lamoureux
