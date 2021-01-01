Some People Have to Suffer

| 42 min

This film documents a community's struggle to survive in the face of government indifference and the political and financial clout of industrial developers. In 1953 the residents of Bridgeview, British Columbia, were promised sewers; following years of debate, frustration, meetings and verbiage, construction started in 1977. The film interviews some of the residents, who state their opinions frankly both to the camera and at meetings. When the film was shown at the Habitat conference in Vancouver, 1976, press coverage noted: "The Third World is merely twenty miles from the site of Habitat."

Credits
  • director
    Christopher Pinney
  • producer
    Christopher Pinney
  • executive producer
    Len Chatwin
    Peter Katadotis
  • camera
    Doug McKay
    Tony Westman
    Ron Orieux
  • sound
    Larry Sutton
    Richard Patton
    Ralph Parker
  • editing
    David Wilson
  • sound editing
    Gérard Sénécal
  • narrator
    Boyce Richardson
  • video
    Christopher Pinney
    Laval Fortier
