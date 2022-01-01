A short documentary film about the first Arctic Winter Games, held in Yellowknife, Northwest Territories, in 1970. The inaugural edition of this international event was attended by more than 8,000 participants and spectators, including 750 Canadian athletes and 250 athletes from the US. The Games included many sports typically included in Olympic competitions, with a specific focus on Indigenous sports as well.
First Arctic Winter Games, Dennis Sawyer & R.C. Gibson, provided by the National Film Board of Canada