Ski in the Valley of the Saints
1944
|
20 min
A panorama of winter scenery and sports in the Laurentians.
Credits
producer
Graham McInnes
camera
Grant Crabtree
script
Cecily Sparks
editing
Cecily Sparks
Sports and Leisure
Winter Activities
All subjects
Indigenous Cinema
