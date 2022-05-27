Cold-Rodders

An amusing view of the machine that has taken the country by winter storm: the snowmobile, revving, raring, ready to go. What the motorboat was to the summer lake, this motorized sled now is to the snow-covered fields. This film shows it all--the pull of this sit-down sport, the eagerness of the trade to keep it booming, the daring rivalry of the racing crowd, and the bemused pleasure of the family outing.

Credits
  • director
    Claude Larue
  • camera
    Claude Larue
  • producer
    Marc Beaudet
  • sound
    Jean-Guy Normandin
  • editing
    Pierre Lemelin
  • sound editing
    Gilles Quintal
  • re-recording
    Roger Lamoureux
