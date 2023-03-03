The NFB is committed to respecting your privacy

Finding My Father

2021 32 min
In an attempt to reconnect with his father and his ancestral heritage, an Iranian-born Canadian artist builds an art installation for the Nuit Blanche festival that was inspired by his father’s childhood memories of sharing stories and meals with family during the winter months around a heated communal low-table. But the premiere doesn’t go as expected when the experience demonstrates that memories of one’s past cannot be simply reproduced. In fact, attempts at doing so can sometimes be painful for refugees. This realization forces Maziar to confront certain untruths he unknowingly projected onto his father, which breaks open a pathway towards a more honest and intimate relationship between the pair.

Arts Cultural Diversity and Multiculturalism Families All subjects
  • director
    Maziar Ghaderi
  • producer
    Maziar Ghaderi
    Patricia Marcoccia
  • writing
    Maziar Ghaderi
  • music
    Majd Sekkar
    Bamdad Fo

