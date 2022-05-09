The NFB is committed to respecting your privacy

Bill Reid Remembers

2021 24 min
Bill Reid Remembers

Details

Bill Reid Remembers is a beautiful tribute from Alanis Obomsawin to her friend’s remarkable life and rich legacy. Despite spending his early life away from his nation’s culture, renowned Haida artist Bill Reid always kept Haida Gwaii close to his heart. While working for CBC Radio, he started learning how to make jewelry, then later sculpture, using Haida techniques and images, a move that would forever change his life and the Canadian artistic landscape. Reid’s powerful narration in the film—interspersed with Obomsawin’s own—recounts his complex childhood, his emergence as an accomplished artist, and his profound connection to his homeland. Decades after his passing, Bill Reid remains an enduring force and one of Canada’s greatest artists.
Arts Forestry Visual Arts Indigenous Peoples in Canada (First Nations and Métis) All subjects
  • director
    Alanis Obomsawin
  • writer
    Alanis Obomsawin
  • editor
    Alison Burns
  • location sound
    Alanis Obomsawin
  • sound editor
    Don Ayer
  • original music
    Lauren Bélec
    Michel Dubeau
  • musician
    Lauren Bélec
    Michel Dubeau
    Éloi Amesse
    Alanis Obomsawin
  • narration
    Alanis Obomsawin
  • re-recording
    Jean Paul Vialard
  • narration recording
    Luc Léger
    Geoffrey Mitchell
  • research
    Alanis Obomsawin
  • visual research
    Katherine Kasirer
  • rights clearances
    Katherine Kasirer
  • online editor
    Denis Pilon
  • collage artwork
    Lynn Smith
  • graphic design
    Jacques Bertrand Simard
    Alain Ostiguy
  • titles
    Jacques Bertrand Simard
  • credits
    Jacques Bertrand Simard
  • digital editing technician
    Pierre Dupont
    Marie-Josée Gourde
    Patrick Trahan
  • sound technician
    Bernard Belley
  • digital sound transfer
    Biagio Pagano
  • technical coordinator
    Daniel Lord
    Jean-François Laprise
  • post-production coordinator
    Amanda Roy
  • marketing manager
    François Jacques
  • marketing coordinator
    Jolène Lessard
  • publicist
    Jennifer Mair
    Nadine Viau
  • assistant to Alanis Obomsawin
    Michael Shu
  • legal counsel
    Dominique Aubry
  • production coordinator
    Christine Williams
  • senior production coordinator
    Cheryl Murgatroyd
  • studio administrator
    Leslie Anne Poyntz
  • producer
    Alanis Obomsawin
  • executive producer
    Annette Clarke
    John Christou

Education

Mini-lessons
