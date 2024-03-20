The NFB is committed to respecting your privacy

Eye Witness No. 74

&
1955 11 min

Scientists of the Sea: A look at marine scientists at work in Esquimalt, British Columbia. Alcoholism: A New Approach: This film looks at the rehabilitation of alcoholics at Toronto's Brookside Clinic, part of the program of research, education and treatment of Ontario's Alcoholism Research Foundation.

Scientists of the Sea: A look at marine scientists at work in Esquimalt, British Columbia. Alcoholism: A New Approach: This film looks at the rehabilitation of alcoholics at Toronto's Brookside Clinic, part of the program of research, education and treatment of Ontario's Alcoholism Research Foundation.

Health and Medicine
Sciences
All subjects
  • director
    Jack Long
    William Davidson
  • producer
    Jack Olsen
  • executive producer
    Nicholas Balla
  • script
    Peter Jones
  • editing
    Peter Jones
  • photography
    Jack Long
    Grant Crabtree
  • sound
    George Croll
  • sound editing
    Joan Edward
    Dennis Sawyer
  • narrator
    Budd Knapp

