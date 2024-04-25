Eye Witness No. 2

Canada takes her seat on the United Nations Security Council and speeches by delegates are heard. Following scenes at Lake Success are scenes of British Columbia's Pacific slope, where, through the enterprise of a family of new Canadians, once worthless stands of hemlock are turned into a resource of immense value and usefulness.
