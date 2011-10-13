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Discussions in Bioethics: Family Tree

One of a series of short, open-ended dramas designed to stimulate discussion of values and ethics in relation to modern medical technology. This film examines the moral questions surrounding the issue of compulsory sterilization. When a child-beater and single mother of three is admitted to hospital in need of abdominal surgery, the surgeon is sorely tempted to perform a tubal ligation without the patient's consent, thus preventing the birth of "new victims."
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Details

One of a series of short, open-ended dramas designed to stimulate discussion of values and ethics in relation to modern medical technology. This film examines the moral questions surrounding the issue of compulsory sterilization. When a child-beater and single mother of three is admitted to hospital in need of abdominal surgery, the surgeon is sorely tempted to perform a tubal ligation without the patient's consent, thus preventing the birth of "new victims."

Health and Medicine Sexuality and Reproduction Women Families Religion, Beliefs and Ethics All subjects
  • director
    Norma Bailey
  • producer
    Wolf Koenig
  • executive producer
    Andy Thomson
  • script
    Ruth Andrishak
  • camera
    Susan Trow
  • sound
    Jacques Drouin
  • editing
    Janice Brown
  • sound editing
    Wojtek Klis
  • re-recording
    Hans Peter Strobl
  • cast
    Alex Gelfand
    Ali Giron
    Lindalee Tracey
    Laura Nerenberg
    Cedric Smith
    Patty Talbot
    Jacklin Williams

Education

Ages 10 to 17

Notes

This short film takes a candid look at social realities as two different milieus collide and misunderstandings result. The film prompts a series of ethical debates. For example, if a person is better qualified to make an informed choice, does he have the right to impose that choice on others? The film also lets students compare the weight of emotional arguments and rational arguments.

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