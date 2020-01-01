COVID 19 : The Future of Food

COVID 19 : The Future of Food

How are you adapting to the pandemic? That’s the question Vali Fugulin and Jérémie Battaglia asked Canadian small and medium-sized business owners in April 2020 as part of the web-based Pivot project. Out of these discussions, one major theme emerged—how COVID-19 has affected the eating habits of Canadians. Interest in local products and cooking exploded during the lockdown, but was it just a fad? Six months later, as the second wave was sweeping over the country, Jérémie wanted to continue the conversation with two of the business owners he met, restaurant owner Lil MacPherson and farmer Dave Kranenburg. Both have long advocated for the importance of making the agri-food industry more responsive and local. On a video-conference call, they reflect on the changes in behaviour we’re seeing, and wonder if we might be witnessing a long-term paradigm shift in our relationship with food.

