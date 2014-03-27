China 2000 BC - Unearthing the Truth Behind a Myth: The Xia Dynasty

Between 2000 B.C. and 221 B.C., many civilizations developed in the area now known as China and each had its own distinct language, culture and gods. This series unveils remarkable new archaeological discoveries that provide clues about how exactly these civilizations merged into one Chinese culture over the course of several centuries.
The Chinese believe they are descendants of the Xia people—why is this mythology important to national identity? How does the unification process ensure the strength of a nation as large as China then and now? At the same time that Chinese civilization is developing its power, civilizations such as Egypt and Mesopotamia are on the decline—explain why. Address what makes Erlitou such a significant site for archeologists and historians. Discuss the importance of society transitioning from hunter-gathering to agrarian.