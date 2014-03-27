China 2000 BC - The Rise and Fall of Dynasties in Ancient China

Between 2000 B.C. and 221 B.C., many civilizations developed in the area now known as China and each had its own distinct language, culture and gods. This series unveils remarkable new archaeological discoveries that provide clues about how exactly these civilizations merged into one Chinese culture over the course of several centuries.
What is the motivation behind Qin Shi Huang’s unification of ancient China? At what cost does this unification come for the many ethnic groups, their distinct characteristics and practices? The First Emperor of China imposes a standardized written language that unites peoples who speak different dialects—why is this considered an important legacy? Explain how nationalism and national identity create citizen loyalty to the Imperial dynasty. Account for the advantages and the disadvantages of Qin Shi Huang’s authoritarian rule.