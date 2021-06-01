Stiletto

Stiletto

| 46 min

Stiletto. The very word seduces. Pedestal of desire, ultimate symbol of feminine allure, this high-heeled pump is firmly entrenched in the popular imagination and in our lives. Stiletto is the filmmaker's search for new answers. Her itinerary takes us into the worlds of an erudite historian, a sensible podologist, a fashion designer, and an Italian manufacturer. She has scrutinized this aphrodisiacal pump from all angles. Stiletto strikes off in new directions and replaces traditional feminist thinking with innovative ideas.

Credits
  • director
    Louise Leroux
  • producer
    Éric Michel
  • camera
    Bernard Couture
    Yves Laurier-Beaudoin
  • sound
    Marie-France Delagrave
    Martyne Morin
  • editing
    Aube Foglia
  • sound editing
    Marie-Claude Gagné
  • re-recording
    Serge Boivin
  • online editing
    Denis Pilon
  • voice
    Caroline Dufour
  • music
    Sylvain Grand
    Dominique Grand
    L'Onde de Choc
  • host
    Marie Saint Pierre
  • participation
    Kevin Scott
    Marino Mellozzi
    Daniele Renzi
    Gil Kezwer
    Michel Dorion
    Esmé Mara Wayne
    William A. Rossi
    Peter Grimm
    Séverine LeRallec
    Franco Messina
    Valerie Steele
    Bram Verhoeff
    Téo Leroux-Blackburn
    Tania Bertrand
    Marie Saint Pierre
    Dylan Gilmore
