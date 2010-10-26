This feature film is a documentary portrait of Joseph Idlout, a man who was once the world's most famous Inuit. Unknown to most Canadians today, Idlout was the subject of many films and books, and one the Inuit hunters pictured for many years on the back of Canada's $2 bill. In this film Idlout's son, Peter Paniloo, takes us on a journey through his father's life - that of a man caught "between two worlds."
An introduction to broad issues facing Inuit society through the life of one 20th-century hunter. This film can be used to prompt class discussions, essays or research projects. What events or forces caused the most profound changes in Inuit society over the past century? What were the results of those changes, positive or negative? Research the various ways the Canadian government has tried to address its relationship with Inuit society since 1990. What else could be done?