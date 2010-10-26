The NFB is committed to respecting your privacy

Between Two Worlds

1990 57 min
Leaving soon

This feature film is a documentary portrait of Joseph Idlout, a man who was once the world's most famous Inuit. Unknown to most Canadians today, Idlout was the subject of many films and books, and one the Inuit hunters pictured for many years on the back of Canada's $2 bill. In this film Idlout's son, Peter Paniloo, takes us on a journey through his father's life - that of a man caught "between two worlds."

Between Two Worlds

Details

Social Issues Indigenous Peoples in Canada (Inuit) All subjects
  • director
    Barry Greenwald
  • producer
    Peter Raymont
    Barbara Sears
  • script
    Barbara Sears
  • cinematography
    Douglas Kiefer
    Martin Duckworth
  • animation camera
    Andrew Ruhl
  • sound
    Ian Hendry
    John Martin
  • editing
    John Kramer
  • sound editing
    Alison Clark
  • re-recording
    David Appleby
  • narrator
    William Whitehead
  • music
    Mark Korven

Education

Ages 14 to 16
School subjects
Geography - The Arctic History - Canada 1946-1991 Indigenous Studies - History/Politics Indigenous Studies - Identity/Society

An introduction to broad issues facing Inuit society through the life of one 20th-century hunter. This film can be used to prompt class discussions, essays or research projects. What events or forces caused the most profound changes in Inuit society over the past century? What were the results of those changes, positive or negative? Research the various ways the Canadian government has tried to address its relationship with Inuit society since 1990. What else could be done?

