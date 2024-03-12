The NFB is committed to respecting your privacy

Am I the skinniest person you’ve ever seen?

“Hey, let’s go on a diet together.” As kids in a small Quebec town, Eisha and Seema were more than sisters, they were soul mates, and a joint diet offered a shared sense of purpose.
WARNING: This film contains imagery of anorexia and eating disorders that may be disturbing to some viewers. Viewer discretion is advised. 

Eisha and Seema were more than sisters, they were soul mates; and one summer, a joint diet offers them a shared sense of purpose. But their carefree project would take a dark turn, pushing Eisha to the very brink of death. Consumed by anorexia, she found herself battling her own fragile body—stranded between childhood and adulthood.

Decades later, she revisits her past in an exquisitely crafted work of auto-ethnography, evoking her unusual youth with aching lyricism. In addressing a tender love letter to the troubled girl she once was, she reaches contemporary audiences with a timely reflection on body image and self-acceptance.

 This work deals with mature subject matter. Viewer discretion is advised.
Psychology and Psychiatry Cultural Diversity and Multiculturalism Health and Medicine Women Children and Youth All subjects
  • writer
    Eisha Marjara
  • director
    Eisha Marjara
  • producer
    Joe Balass
    Ariel Nasr
  • executive producer
    Joe Balass
    Rohan Fernando
    Annette Clarke
    John Christou
  • editor
    Kara Blake
  • director of photography
    Ariane Lorrain
  • production designer
    Paola Ridolfi
  • original music
    Gaëtan Gravel
  • sound design
    Sacha Ratcliffe
  • featuring
    Rebecca Ablack
    Pooja Dhanak
    Birva Pandya
    Leyani Kurera
    Seema Marjara
    Devinder Marjara
    Amita Marjara
    Harinder Marjara
  • production manager
    Sébastien Rist
    Mona Maarabani
  • 1st assistant director
    Ayesha Sheikh
    Tamara Segura
  • director of photography - assistant
    Soha Ebrahimzandi
  • 1st assistant camera
    Joseph Tauber
  • 2nd assistant camera
    Miguel Angel Tremplon
  • additional assistant camera
    Erin Weisgerber
  • lead electric
    Caspar Wolski
  • gaffer
    Razan Alsalah
  • grip
    Chady Awad
    Louis Cloutier
  • additional grip
    Virgile Ratelle
  • narration
    Eisha Marjara
  • story consultant
    Joe Balass
  • illustrations
    Eisha Marjara
  • graphic design
    Kara Blake
  • graphic animation
    Kara Blake
  • assistant art director
    Mathilde Donnard
    Phil Guauvin
  • costumes
    Marie-Florence Gagnon
  • makeup
    Catherine Lavoie
  • hair
    Ron Wolfe
  • production assistant
    Asia Mason
    Peddy Multidor
    Anthony Dubé
    Safia Diani Mercier
    Elya Myers
  • art department assistant
    Asia Mason
  • COVID-19 coordinator
    Anthony Dubé
  • still photography
    Soha Ebrahimzandi
  • research
    Eisha Marjara
    Joe Balass
  • archival research
    Nancy Marcotte
    Pamela Grimaud
  • archival clearances
    Nancy Marcotte
    Pamela Grimaud
  • music clearances
    Peter Martinelli Bunzl
    Ludivine Lavenant
  • music coordinator
    Joe Balass
  • accounting
    Anuj Khosla
  • insurance
    BFL Canada
  • legal services
    Stéphane Moraille
  • bank
    National Bank of Canada
  • production supervisor
    Roz Power
  • technical coordinator
    Daniel Lord
    Chris MacIntosh
    Julien Archambault
  • online editor
    Serge Verreault
  • end credit design
    Mélanie Bouchard
  • re-recording
    Jean-Paul Vialard
  • narration recording
    Geoffrey Mitchell
  • digital editing technician
    Patrick Trahan
    Pierre Dupont
    Marie-Josée Gourde
    Albert Kurian
  • sound technician
    Bernard Belley
  • senior production coordinator
    Cheryl Murgatroyd
  • production coordinator
    Yanis Ait Mohamed
  • studio administrator
    Leslie Anne Poyntz
  • marketing manager
    Jamie Hammond
  • marketing coordinator
    Harmonie Hemming
  • publicist
    Osas Eweka-Smith
  • legal counsel
    Christian Pitchen

