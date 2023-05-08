The NFB is committed to respecting your privacy

Adam's World

Adam's World

| 19 min

Intercut with illustrative stock footage, Adam's World present a short lecture by Elizabeth Dodson Gray, a feminist theologian, environmentalist, and futurist. She speaks to us about the severity of our global environmental crisis, and analyzes the root cause of this crisis as lying in the perceptions, beliefs, and assumptions of the patriarchal system we have inherited.

Elizabeth Dodson Gray also offers a feminist perspective on language, and connects the vocabulary of feminized nature to the denigration of women in our culture. Citing such examples as "the exploitation of virgin resources" and "the rape of the earth," she analyzes the role of such language as well as that of male generic language in perpetuating our global crisis. Finally, she calls upon society to nurture the woman's point of view. For it is woman's care-giving capacities, affinity for the long-term future, and awareness of our interconnectedness with all species, that can help build a radically different ethic, and enable planet Earth to survive.

Credits
  • director
    Donna Read
  • editing
    Donna Read
  • producer
    Margaret Pettigrew
    Signe Johansson
  • executive producer
    Kathleen Shannon
    Rina Fraticelli
  • camera
    Nina Wisnicki
    Susan Trow
  • sound
    Hans Oomes
  • sound editing
    Danuta Klis
  • narrator
    Augusta LaPaix
  • re-recording
    Hans Peter Strobl
    Adrian Croll
  • music
    Loreena McKennitt
Adam's World
