How do you raise a child when your own mother left you behind? Best known for the spoken word series Def Poetry Jam and her acclaimed solo show MotherStruck!, Jamaican-American poet and LGBTQ+ activist Staceyann Chin embarks on a winding, emotionally raw journey to find the woman who disappeared from her life. From Brooklyn to Montreal, from Cologne to Kingston, she confronts buried pain, seeks elusive answers and ultimately embraces the radical act of forgiveness. Alongside her daughter, she redefines home, healing and the very meaning of motherhood. A Mother Apart is a powerful testament to resilience, reconciliation and the courage to break cycles of neglect.