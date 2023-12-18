The NFB is committed to respecting your privacy

We use cookies to ensure that our site works efficiently, as well as for advertising purposes.

If you do not wish to have your information used in this way, you can modify your browser settings before continuing your visit.

Learn more
Skip to content Accessibility

A Mother Apart

Abandoned by her mother as a child, Jamaican-American poet and activist Staceyann Chin sets out on a quest for radical forgiveness—to heal herself, reunite with her long-lost sister and forge a better future for her daughter.
Your rental expires on
None
You've already purchased this film.
Download it from My purchases.

Details

How do you raise a child when your own mother left you behind? Best known for the spoken word series Def Poetry Jam and her acclaimed solo show MotherStruck!, Jamaican-American poet and LGBTQ+ activist Staceyann Chin embarks on a winding, emotionally raw journey to find the woman who disappeared from her life. From Brooklyn to Montreal, from Cologne to Kingston, she confronts buried pain, seeks elusive answers and ultimately embraces the radical act of forgiveness. Alongside her daughter, she redefines home, healing and the very meaning of motherhood. A Mother Apart is a powerful testament to resilience, reconciliation and the courage to break cycles of neglect.

Arts Psychology and Psychiatry Women Families All subjects
Black Communities in Canada Films for Pride All channels
  • director
    Laurie Townshend
  • producer
    Alison Duke
    Ngardy Conteh George
    Justine Pimlott
  • executive producer
    Chanda Chevannes
    Alison Duke
    Ngardy Conteh George
    Anita Lee
  • writer
    Laurie Townshend
    Alison Duke
  • editor
    Sonia Godding Togobo
  • director of photography
    Mrinal Desai
    Ashley Iris Gill
    Gabriela Osio Vanden
  • motion designer
    Ramón Charles
  • music composer
    Tom Third
  • vocals
    SATE
  • associate producer
    Elise Whittington
  • development producer
    Lea Marin
  • production manager
    Nina Beveridge
    Fonna Seidu
  • story editor
    Ricardo Acosta
  • appearance
    Hazel
    Larah
    Jennifer Belson
    Janet James
    Larry James
    Lisa Mullings
    Raquel Thompson
    Mary Miles-Blake
    Rachel Cargle
  • additional writing
    Lindsay Addawoo
  • script consultant
    Sugith Varughese
  • research
    Amy Fritz
  • clearances
    Amy Fritz
  • clearances coordinator
    Lucas Silveira
  • additional photography
    Maya Bankovic
    Amber Fares
    Ania Freer
    Kristin Kremers
    Iris Ng
    Laurie Townshend
    Mark Valino
  • sound recordist
    Alisa Erlikh
    Stéphan Guschewski
    Tobias Haynes
    Sam Kashefi
    Sara Labadie
    Sheldon Turnbull
  • set photography
    Ina Sotirova
  • additional sound
    Jada Biggs
    Antoinette Tomlinson
    Kenzie Yango
  • production coordinator
    Naiyelli Romero Agüero
  • assistant production coordinator
    Folasewa Babalola
  • production assistant
    Jada Biggs
    Keesha Chung
    Alison Dykstra
    Stephanie Hanson
    Kayla Keip
    Karen Osagie
  • transport
    Prince Ellis
    Richard Wint
  • additional research
    Folasewa Babalola
  • post production supervisor
    Omar Abd Alla
  • assistant editor
    Meeka McLean
    Denise Lee Hutchinson
    Ri-Ann Pully
    Nathan Allen
    Abasi Ekpenyon
  • sound mixer
    Ryan Gautama Wibowo
  • theatrical imaging
    Picture Shop Toronto
  • technical operations manager
    Brian Reid
  • DI supervisor
    Patrick Duchesne
  • DI finishing producer
    Josh Sousa
  • DI colourist
    Robert Evans
  • DI on-line editor
    Al O'Hara
  • DI packaging editor
    Mark Betteridge
  • sales executive
    Mike McConnell
  • re-recording mixer
    Stacy Coutts
  • DX editor
    Kathy Choi
  • sfx editor
    Drew Snyder
  • mix assistant
    Cait Macintosh
  • audio coordinator
    Nova Oh
  • transcription
    Close Caption Services
  • German-English translations
    Zun Lee
  • accounting services
    Kudlow Ye Professional Corporation
    Ability Accounting
  • legal
    Henderson & Co
    Cheryl Grossman Entertainment Law
  • insurance
    Arthur J. Gallagher Canada
  • studio operations manager
    Mark Wilson
  • studio administrator
    Andrew Martin-Smith
  • senior production coordinator
    Melissa Paduada
    Katie Murray
  • production supervisor
    Marcus Matyas
  • technical coordinator
    Kevin Riley
  • studio technician
    Q'Mal Labad-Workman
  • studio coordinator
    Calvin Serutoke
  • marketing manager
    Andrea Elalouf
  • marketing coordinator
    Harmonie Hemming
  • publicist
    Jennifer Mair
  • legal counsel
    Peter Kallianiotis

Explore