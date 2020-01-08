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#6261 (English Version)

The sense of belonging of eleven Montreal residents who share their local or international immigration experience is enriched by their understanding of elsewhere, others and globalization. Documentary #6261 proposes an artistic vision of the city of Montreal at the intersection of the hybrid identities of the people who live there.
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The sense of belonging of eleven Montreal residents who share their local or international immigration experience is enriched by their understanding of elsewhere, others and globalization. Documentary #6261 proposes an artistic vision of the city of Montreal at the intersection of the hybrid identities of the people who live there.

Social Issues Cultural Diversity and Multiculturalism All subjects
  • director
    Kimura Byol-Nathalie Lemoine
  • producer
    Catherine Chagnon