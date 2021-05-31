Baghdad Twist

| 33 min

Featuring a unique collection of archival images, home movies and family photographs from Iraq, Baghdad Twist is a short film that pulls back the curtain on Iraq's once thriving Jewish community. Baghdad-born filmmaker Joe Balass takes us on a journey through the fragmented memories of an Arab exile. This powerful collage forms a portrait of a time and place that no longer exists.

Credits
  • participation
    Valentine Balass
  • writer
    Joe Balass
  • director
    Joe Balass
  • producer
    Germaine Ying Gee Wong
  • editor
    Annie Jean
  • associate producer
    Aisling Chin-Yee
  • research
    Joe Balass
  • photo animation
    Philippe Raymond
    Jean-Marc Brosseau
    Stephan Gaudreault
  • sound recording
    David Ballard
  • sound editing
    Don Ayer
  • music recording
    DeTour Sound
  • re-recording
    Shelley Craig
  • original music
    Dino Giancola
    Janet Lumb
  • whispers
    Chloé Wong Mersereau
  • translation
    Joe Balass
  • titles
    Philippe Raymond
    Gaspard Gaudreau
    Stephan Gaudreault
  • online editor
    David Oxilia
  • photo scanning
    Louise Overy
    Stephan Gaudreault
  • post-production coordinator
    Linda Payette
    Steve Hallé
    Pierre Ferlatte
  • digital editing technician
    Ochelle Greenidge
    Ariel Santana
    Pierre Dupont
    Isabelle Painchaud
    Danielle Raymond
  • production administration assistant
    Sia Koukoulas
    Miya Kondo
  • program administrator
    Dan Emery
    Marie Tonto-Donati
    Nickie Merulla
  • marketing manager
    Moira Keigher
  • research cinematography
    Claudine Sauvé
    Bill Kerrigan
    Alain Julfayan
    Marlene Millar
  • assistant camera
    Eric Bensoussan
    Philippe Prud'homme
  • executive producer
    Ravida Din
    Sally Bochner
