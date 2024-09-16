The NFB is committed to respecting your privacy

We use cookies to ensure that our site works efficiently, as well as for advertising purposes.

If you do not wish to have your information used in this way, you can modify your browser settings before continuing your visit.

Learn more
Skip to content
My List
Your request could not be processed.
This film is already in your list
New release
Coming 
None

Walk a Mile: The Immigrant Experience in Canada - Episode 1 - Identity

1999 26 min
Leaving soon

This episode puts a human face on the immigrant experience. Newcomers tell us why they have come to Canada and talk about how this move has affected their sense of identity. Families also discuss the conflicts between generations that immigration can cause. Walk a Mile: The Immigrant Experience in Canada is a 4-part series that reveals the challenges faced by immigrants who leave all they know to make a new home in Canada. The aim of this series, as the title suggests, is for viewers to walk that symbolic mile in the others' shoes and to more readily show understanding …

We're sorry, this content is not available in your location.
Your rental expires on
None
You've already purchased this film.
Download it from My purchases.
Not available
Walk a Mile: The Immigrant Experience in Canada - Episode 1 - Identity

Details

This episode puts a human face on the immigrant experience. Newcomers tell us why they have come to Canada and talk about how this move has affected their sense of identity. Families also discuss the conflicts between generations that immigration can cause. Walk a Mile: The Immigrant Experience in Canada is a 4-part series that reveals the challenges faced by immigrants who leave all they know to make a new home in Canada. The aim of this series, as the title suggests, is for viewers to walk that symbolic mile in the others' shoes and to more readily show understanding and tolerance of the immigrant experience in Canada.
Cultural Diversity and Multiculturalism Families All subjects
  • producer
    Dan Moscrip
  • director
    Dan Moscrip
  • project manager
    Dini Steyn
  • production assistant
    Kim Irvine
    Marie Hacault
  • writer
    Colin Yardley
  • project development
    Neale Adams
    Anne Kemp
  • researcher
    Catherine Ateyo
  • camera
    Roger McGrath
    George Colmer
  • audio
    Dave Curle
    Lez Morrison
    Stewart Lake
    Peter Wong
  • teleprompter
    Gord Woods
  • grip
    Gord Woods
  • makeup
    Sandy Dennis
    Cori Ohirko
  • graphics
    Tim Johnson
  • off-line editor
    Tyronne L'Hirondelle
  • online editor
    Tony Hrkac
  • audio post
    Gerry Hughes
  • composer
    Lesley Sutherland
  • narrator
    Hal Wake
  • actor
    Carol Alexander
    Steve Amazzal
    Tosca Baggoo
    Lisa Bunting
    Ron Chartier
    Ted Cole
    Arthur Corber
    Tory Dixon
    Ross Douglas
    Sam Ellis
    Frances Flanigan
    Ajit Gill
    Dan Joffre
    Villy Azuune Joffre
    Balinder Johal
    P. Lynn Johnson
    Joanne Jurimae
    Gurcharan Kainth
    Victor Khong
    Brett Kwan
    Celia Lam
    Dolly Madsen
    Breanne Milne
    Tyler Milne
    Kelly Nielson
    Jay Ono
    Ted Paxton
    Sharon Reiner
    Laara Sadiq
    Edris Safi
    Siluck Saysanasy
    Ahmad Sharmrou
    Howard Siegel
    Té Simms
    Katie Smith
    Sheri Stenson
    Dini Steyn
    Brandon Suen
    Elizabeth Thai
    Imelda Villalon
    David Winfield
    Anna Wong
    Randy Wong
    Robin Wong
  • closed captioning
    Line 21 Media Services Inc.

Enjoy the NFB experience on your favourite device. 

Roku Apple TV Fire TV Android TV Apple App Store Google Play Store
Walk a Mile: The Immigrant Experience in Canada - Episode 1 - Identity
Also available
DVD

Explore