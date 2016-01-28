Women, Contemporary Aboriginal Issues, and Resistance helps strip away the fears and stigmas that keep people from speaking openly about Aboriginal issues. We hope to create a better understanding of each other and ourselves. The kit follows the lives of three fictional children as they grow into adulthood, quickly becoming aware of the way their prejudices, Aboriginal roots, and friendships continue to play an important role in shaping their view of each other, and our country.
What are some challenges that Indigenous people in Canada face today? Women hold a traditional position of reverence in Indigenous society. Discuss why this is important in maintaining traditional practices. Account for the loss of Indigenous languages in Canada and the challenges in preserving these languages. Address some of the misconceptions that non-Indigenous people have of Indigenous people. Where do such ideas originate? Explain why the decolonization of curriculum and academia is important as part of the path towards truth and reconciliation.