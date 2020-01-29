Wapos Bay: Ways of the Quiet (Cree-English Version)

In episode 28 from the Wapos Bay series, Wapos Bay has a bear problem. While training for the summer fair’s youth triathlon, Talon, T-Bear and Devon encounter a bear, only to be saved by visiting park ranger and action movie star Charles Norris. The boys work hard and win the games, learning about self-esteem and teamwork in the process, while a conservation team succeeds in capturing the remaining bears. Wapos Bay is a stop-motion animation series that follows the adventures of 3 kids from a Cree community in northern Saskatchewan.
