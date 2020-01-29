In episode 29 from the Wapos Bay series, Devon offers his account of the first contact with Europeans for a storytelling assignment at school. In Devon’s story, Wapos Bay is negotiating a peace with the rival Brown Toe tribe, and the first white man is Scottish Principal Steele, on a trade mission while looking for the spice route to China. Wapos Bay is a stop-motion animation series that follows the adventures of 3 kids from a Cree community in northern Saskatchewan.
Wapos Bay - The World According to Devon (Cree-English Version), Cam Lizotte, provided by the National Film Board of Canada