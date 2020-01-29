In episode 34 from the Wapos Bay series, Talon, Devon and T-Bear come across a treasure map made by Sierra Metis, the last of the old-time gold miners from Wapos Bay, and embark on a quest to find a lost gold mine. But the machinations of some older girls on a scavenger hunt and a defective metal detector combine to teach the boys a memorable lesson about greed. Wapos Bay is a stop-motion animation series that follows the adventures of 3 kids from a Cree community in northern Saskatchewan.
Wapos Bay: The Treasure of the Sierra Metis (Cree-English Version), Trevor Cameron, provided by the National Film Board of Canada