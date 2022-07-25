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Upstairs With David Amram

Before her storied career as one of Canada’s foremost documentary filmmakers, Alanis Obomsawin was an acclaimed singer and musician at the forefront of the Indigenous rights movement in North America. During this unprecedented time, she befriended fellow musician and activist David Amram, often described as the “Renaissance man of American music.” A legendary talent and multi-instrumentalist, David embodies the passion and love musicians have for their artform. In this remarkable conversation recorded in 2008 at Montreal’s celebrated Upstairs jazz bar, Alanis and David reflect on their shared history and a time when music was a powerful tool for social change.
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Before her storied career as one of Canada’s foremost documentary filmmakers, Alanis Obomsawin was an acclaimed singer and musician at the forefront of the Indigenous rights movement in North America. During this unprecedented time, she befriended fellow musician and activist David Amram, often described as the “Renaissance man of American music.” A legendary talent and multi-instrumentalist, David embodies the passion and love musicians have for their artform. In this remarkable conversation recorded in 2008 at Montreal’s celebrated Upstairs jazz bar, Alanis and David reflect on their shared history and a time when music was a powerful tool for social change.

Indigenous Peoples in Canada (First Nations and Métis) Music All subjects
  • director
    Alanis Obomsawin
  • writer
    Alanis Obomsawin
  • editor
    Alison Burns
  • director of photography
    Martin Duckworth
  • location sound
    Glenn Hodgins
  • camera assistant
    Giulia Frati
  • sound editor
    Don Ayer
  • musician
    David Amram
    Normand Guilbeault
    Pierre Tanguay
  • re-recording
    Jean Paul Vialard
  • research
    Alanis Obomsawin
  • archival research
    Katherine Kasirer
    Elizabeth Klinck
  • music rights clearance
    Katherine Kasirer
    Elizabeth Klinck
  • online editor
    Denis Pilon
  • graphic design
    Jacques Bertrand Simard
  • titles
    Jacques Bertrand Simard
  • digital editing technician
    Pierre Dupont
    Marie-Josée Gourde
    Isabelle Painchaud
    Patrick Trahan
  • sound technician
    Bernard Belley
  • technical coordinator
    Daniel Lord
  • marketing manager
    François Jacques
  • marketing coordinator
    Jolène Lessard
  • publicist
    Nadine Viau
  • transcription
    Amanda Roy
  • assistant to Alanis Obomsawin
    Michael Shu
  • legal counsel
    Dominique Aubry
  • production coordinator
    Christine Williams
  • senior production coordinator
    Cheryl Murgatroyd
  • studio administrator
    Leslie Anne Poyntz
  • producer
    Alanis Obomsawin
  • executive producer
    Annette Clarke
Upstairs With David Amram
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