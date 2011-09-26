The NFB is committed to respecting your privacy

Up the Yangtze (Short Version)

A luxury cruise boat motors up the Yangtze - navigating the mythic waterway known in China simply as 'the river.' See it while you can. The Yangtze is about to be transformed by the biggest hydroelectric dam in history. At the river's edge - a young woman says goodbye to her family as the floodwaters rise towards their small homestead. The Three Gorges Dam - contested symbol of the Chinese economic miracle - provides the epic backdrop for Up the Yangtze, a dramatic feature documentary on life inside the 21st century Chinese dream. Chinese-Canadian filmmaker Yung Chang crafts a moving …
A luxury cruise boat motors up the Yangtze - navigating the mythic waterway known in China simply as 'the river.' See it while you can. The Yangtze is about to be transformed by the biggest hydroelectric dam in history. At the river's edge - a young woman says goodbye to her family as the floodwaters rise towards their small homestead.

The Three Gorges Dam - contested symbol of the Chinese economic miracle - provides the epic backdrop for Up the Yangtze, a dramatic feature documentary on life inside the 21st century Chinese dream. Chinese-Canadian filmmaker Yung Chang crafts a moving depiction of peasant life, a powerful narrative of contemporary China, and a disquieting glimpse into a future that awaits us all.

Developing Countries Tourism Technology Families Industry and Commerce All subjects
Education

Ages 13 to 15
School subjects
Family Studies/Home Economics - Family Diversity and Challenges Geography - Human Geography Social Studies - Development/Global Issues
This documentary allows students to learn about challenges in modern China and certain problems that the country faces on a human scale. It will surely be interesting to ask students to think about different social realities. You can get them to list differences and similarities between their lives and that of the young Chinese woman in the film. You can also have a class debate about relocation and the rights of individuals in the face of state-run development projects.

More educational content

