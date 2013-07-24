The NFB is committed to respecting your privacy

We use cookies to ensure that our site works efficiently, as well as for advertising purposes.

If you do not wish to have your information used in this way, you can modify your browser settings before continuing your visit.

Learn more
Skip to content Accessibility
My List
Your request could not be processed.
This film is already in your list
New release
Coming 
None

United States of Africa

2011 47 min
Leaving soon

African hip hop pioneer Didier Awadi is on a quest to craft an album that pays tribute to the great black revolutionary leaders and their struggle to realize a dream: a united, independent Africa. In this epic musical and political journey, Awadi visits some 40 countries to collaborate with hip hop activist artists, including Smockey (Burkina Faso), M-1 of Dead Prez (United States) and ZuluBoy (South Africa). Featuring a score by Ghislain Poirier, as well as Awadi’s own songs, United States of Africa draws the viewer into one artist’s profound meditation on the power of music and the impact of …

We're sorry, this content is not available in your location.
Your rental expires on
None
You've already purchased this film.
Download it from My purchases.
Not available
Share
United States of Africa

Details

African hip hop pioneer Didier Awadi is on a quest to craft an album that pays tribute to the great black revolutionary leaders and their struggle to realize a dream: a united, independent Africa. In this epic musical and political journey, Awadi visits some 40 countries to collaborate with hip hop activist artists, including Smockey (Burkina Faso), M-1 of Dead Prez (United States) and ZuluBoy (South Africa).

Featuring a score by Ghislain Poirier, as well as Awadi’s own songs, United States of Africa draws the viewer into one artist’s profound meditation on the power of music and the impact of political engagement—both individual and collective. A hopeful and compelling portrait of a continent whose politically aware youth is refusing to accept the role of victim, the film is a call for Africans to rise up, take a stand and take control of their continent and their destiny.
Developing Countries Music Social Issues All subjects
  • director
    Yanick Létourneau
  • participant
    Didier Awadi
    Smockey
    M 1
    Zuluboy
  • producer
    Yanick Létourneau
    Colette Loumède
  • writer
    Yanick Létourneau
    Sébastien Tétrault
    Hany Ouichou
  • cinematography
    Geoffroy Beauchemin
    Alex Margineanu
  • sound
    René Portillo
  • editing
    Sophie Farkas Bolla
  • original music
    Ghislain Poirier
  • sound design
    Marie-Claude Gagné
  • associate producer
    John Christou
    Hany Ouichou
    Neil Brandt
    Maryse Chapdelaine
  • production manager
    Hany Ouichou
    John Christou
  • narrator
    Didier Awadi
  • archives research
    Michèle Garceau
  • researcher
    Stefanie Brantner
    Ellen Tang
    Angelica Leminh
    Erika Gutt
    Marisa Berry Mendez
    Myriam Cadet
    Kate Langley
  • production coordinator
    Nyambura Waruingi
    Clarisse Saint-Hillaire
    Jean Fugazza
    Ellen Tang
    Loreley Yeowart
    Hélène Regimbal
    Dominique Brunet
  • production assistant
    Mouhamet Diakaté
    Bouba
    Thurlo Basil Jansen
    Jarred Beaton
    Bernard April
    Isaiah Mpepele
  • additional camera
    Manuel Lapierre
    Yanick Létourneau
    Trevor
  • additional sound recording
    Pablo Villegas
    Thierry Morlaas
    Stephen Bowen Anderson
  • additional editing
    Victor Simoneau-Helwani
  • editing consultant
    Diego Briceno
  • assistant editor
    Marlène Poulin
    Abraham Lifshitz
    Mariano Franco
    Ellen Tang
    Jimmy Medelin
  • opening title sequence
    George Fok
  • graphic design
    Pierre-Luc Gagnon
  • art department
    Phoebe Greenberg
    George Fok
    Vincent Toi
    Pierre-Luc Gagnon
    JF Mayrand
    Renata Morales
    Marie-France Barbier
  • administrator
    Johanne Dubuc
  • administrative assistant
    Lise Lévesque
  • technical coordinator
    Richard Cliche
  • development producer
    Christian Medawar
  • development executive producer
    Yves Bisaillon
  • on-line technical support
    Danielle Raymond
    Isabelle Painchaud
    Pierre Dupont
  • mix
    Geoffrey Mitchell
    Luc Léger
  • studio recording
    Geoffrey Mitchell
    Luc Léger
  • additional studio recording
    Sébastien Blais-Monpetit
  • voice over coach
    Hubert Fielden
    Thor Bishopric
  • translation
    Daniel Isaiah Schacter
    Mark Honronzyk
    André Ouadba
  • online editor
    Denis Gathelier
  • colorist
    Denis Gathelier
  • titles
    Gaspard Gaudreau
  • legal advisor
    Remy Khouzam
  • production accountant
    Lucie Poulin
    Audrey Lamontagne
  • production insurance
    Front Row Insurance Brokers Inc.

Enjoy the NFB experience on your favourite device

Roku Apple TV Fire TV Android TV Apple App Store Google Play Store

Education

Ages 13 to 17
School subjects
Arts Education - Music Media Education - Popular Culture Social Studies - Contemporary Issues Social Studies - Social History

Can a hip hop artist be both a politician and a historian? Is Awadi’s album an educational tool? How can an artist avoid hip hop clichés? The film’s final image shows a little boy singing at a garbage dump. What does it signify? Ask students to analyze the lyrics of a hip hop track and to imagine how it can be used in education.

United States of Africa
Purchase options
Billing Information
Already paid to see this film?
Payment information

Home licence (worldwide); Classroom licence (Canada only)

You may download this film for private, personal or classroom use only. Public screenings and institutional (non-educational institutions) uses are not permitted. Download films in standard or high definition. (Please note that bonus materials are not available for DTO films.) You can copy each file up to 5 (five) times, onto various devices. DTO films cannot be hosted on a streaming server. To add DTO films to an institutional or educational streaming server, please contact a sales agent to discuss pricing.

Institutional License

The institutional price includes the rights to screen this film in institutional settings and in free public screenings.

Explore