A young woman recalls a kooky ritual involving masturbation that she’d invented as a child. A candid and introspective short film about forgetting the outside world and abandoning oneself to pleasure (and fish).

From the Magical Caresses animated documentary series, in which Lori Malépart-Traversy takes a playful and uninhibited look at solo sexuality.

This film deals with mature subject matter. Viewer discretion is advised