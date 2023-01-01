They Had Thirteen Children...

They Had Thirteen Children...

| 26 min

In this short documentary, filmmaker Anika Lirette retraces the unusual life of her Acadian grandparents, who had 13 children. Of the 13, eight had intellectual and physical disabilities - all caused by phenylketonuria, a genetic disorder now known to be easily managed through diet. Through first-person accounts and archival photography, the film traces the history of her family as it struggled with the consequences of the disorder, at a time when the Catholic Church condemned birth control and medical services were virtually non-existent. In French with English subtitles.

This documentary was made as part of the Tremplin program, with the collaboration of Radio-Canada.

Pedagogical evaluations and study guides are only available to CAMPUS subscribers.

CAMPUS

Features designed specifically for teachers. Learn more

Already subscribed? Sign in

Embed this code on your site

They Had Thirteen Children..., Anika Lirette, provided by the National Film Board of Canada

Video player width

by Reset
Credits
  • participation
    Lucille Cormier
    Murielle Lirette
    Roger Lirette
    Yvon Lirette
    Albertine Beers
    Marie Breau
    Léontine Lirette
    Rita Lirette
    Céleste Lirette
    Arsène Lirette
    Florence Lirette
  • director
    Anika Lirette
  • researcher
    Anika Lirette
  • writer
    Anika Lirette
  • narrator
    Anika Lirette
  • picture editing
    Marie Hamelin
  • camera
    François Vincelette
  • camera assistant
    Olivier Cheneval
  • location sound
    Stéphane Barsalou
  • production assistant
    Denise Leblanc
  • sound design
    Daniel Toussaint
  • re-recording
    Daniel Toussaint
    Luc Léger
  • original music
    Jean-François Mallet
  • musician
    Marie-Andrée Gaudet
    Emmanuelle Bouffard
  • script consultant
    Carole Laganière
  • pre-shoot consultant
    Monique LeBlanc
  • narration translation
    Jo-Anne Elder
  • narration recording
    Luc Raymond
  • narration recording consultant
    Hubert Fielden
  • narration recording supervisor
    Hubert Fielden
  • subtitles
    Paula McKeown
  • online editing
    Yannick Carrier
  • titles
    Gaspard Gaudreau
  • credits
    Gaspard Gaudreau
  • digital editing technician
    Martine Forget
    Pierre Dupont
    Amélie Bolduc
  • foley
    Lise Wedlock
  • foley recording
    Luc Léger
  • still photographer
    Francine Dion
  • marketing manager
    Julie Arseneault
  • marketing manager - assistance
    Karine Sévigny
  • administrator
    Geneviève Duguay
  • administrative assistant
    Colette Allain
  • technical coordinator
    Jean-François Laprise
  • producer
    Murielle Rioux-Poirier
    Maryse Chapdelaine
  • executive producer
    Jacques Turgeon
 See also
Social Issues
Families
People with disabilities
All subjects

Related Films

More great films

Explore