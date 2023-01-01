In this short documentary, filmmaker Anika Lirette retraces the unusual life of her Acadian grandparents, who had 13 children. Of the 13, eight had intellectual and physical disabilities - all caused by phenylketonuria, a genetic disorder now known to be easily managed through diet. Through first-person accounts and archival photography, the film traces the history of her family as it struggled with the consequences of the disorder, at a time when the Catholic Church condemned birth control and medical services were virtually non-existent. In French with English subtitles.
This documentary was made as part of the Tremplin program, with the collaboration of Radio-Canada.
They Had Thirteen Children..., Anika Lirette, provided by the National Film Board of Canada