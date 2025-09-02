The NFB is committed to respecting your privacy

Their Roots Run Deep

This film traces the tradition of the Canadian Armed Forces and shows the capacity and training that make Canadian military men admired and trusted, whatever the emergency, at home or abroad. The film is one that will appeal to many audiences, but undoubtedly will be most attractive to young Canadians who are looking for a life of adventure, service and specialized training.
National Security and Defence All subjects
  • director
    Martin Defalco
  • producer
    Robert Baylis
  • script
    Graham Parker
  • camera
    Douglas Kiefer
  • editing
    Martin Defalco
    Lucien Marleau
  • sound editing
    Bernard Bordeleau
  • narrator
    James Carney

