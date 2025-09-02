This film traces the tradition of the Canadian Armed Forces and shows the capacity and training that make Canadian military men admired and trusted, whatever the emergency, at home or abroad. The film is one that will appeal to many audiences, but undoubtedly will be most attractive to young Canadians who are looking for a life of adventure, service and specialized training.
This film traces the tradition of the Canadian Armed Forces and shows the capacity and training that make Canadian military men admired and trusted, whatever the emergency, at home or abroad. The film is one that will appeal to many audiences, but undoubtedly will be most attractive to young Canadians who are looking for a life of adventure, service and specialized training.
Their Roots Run Deep, Martin Defalco, provided by the National Film Board of Canada