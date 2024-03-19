The NFB is committed to respecting your privacy

The Visit

1964 27 min

It takes a sentimental return to Italy to convince Francesco Iamundo that he belongs in Canada, his adopted land. In telling the story of his pilgrimage to his homeland, the film presents a vivid contrast of two worlds--the sunny Italy that must live forever in the heart of the expatriate, and the North America that draws and holds the immigrant.

Cultural Diversity and Multiculturalism
  • director
    John Kemeny
  • editing
    John Kemeny
  • producer
    Bernard Devlin
  • commentary
    William Weintraub
  • photography
    Paul Leach

