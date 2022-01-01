One Sunday in Canada

One Sunday in Canada visits an Italian community in the northwest sector of Montreal, where about half of the city's 150,000 Italians live. In the new suburbs where they are settling, the streets may have names like Venice, Naples, Genoa; and wherever men and women gather, there is the ebullience characteristic of the Latin. This is a Sunday on which special observances are held at the Italian church of Madonna della Difesa, and it is also the Sunday when Montreal's Cantalia soccer team challenges Toronto's Italia. A very human story of people adapting to life in a new environment.

Credits
  • director
    Gilles Carle
  • executive producer
    Jacques Bobet
  • script
    Arthur Lamothe
  • commentary
    Bill Davies
  • camera
    Guy Borremans
  • sound
    Claude Pelletier
    Joseph Champagne
  • editing
    Werner Nold
  • sound editing
    Bernard Bordeleau
  • narrator
    Paul Hecht
  • music
    Antonio Caticchio
