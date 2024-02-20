The NFB is committed to respecting your privacy

The Royal Mint

| 10 min

A sequel to the gold mining subject, this film shows the shipment of gold arriving at the Mint and then follows the series of steps whereby the rough bullion is refined into gold bars, stamped with the Royal Seal, and finally placed in the vault.

Credits
  • narrator
    L.G. Chance

