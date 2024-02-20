The Royal Mint

We use cookies to ensure that our site works efficiently, as well as for advertising purposes. If you do not wish to have your information used in this way, you can modify your browser settings before continuing your visit.
Please ensure JavaScript is enabled.
A sequel to the gold mining subject, this film shows the shipment of gold arriving at the Mint and then follows the series of steps whereby the rough bullion is refined into gold bars, stamped with the Royal Seal, and finally placed in the vault.
Enjoy the NFB experience on your favourite device.