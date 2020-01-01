A Sleeping Tree Dreams of Its Roots

A Sleeping Tree Dreams of Its Roots

| 1 h 21 min

A bold and eclectic cinematic style defines the work of filmmaker Michka Saäl and her friend, writer Nadine Ltaif as they journey from childhoods in the Middle East to their chosen home of Montréal. Saäl is Jewish, Ltaif is Arab. Together they overcome the divisive prejudices of their upbringing and embark on an engaging search for clarity, familiarity and historical significance among the immigrant communities of Montréal. Saäl uses super-8 home movies, old photographs, dramatizations and casual conversations to cross personal and political boundaries, giving voice to the varied ancestries of us all. In French with English subtitles.

Pedagogical evaluations and study guides are only available to CAMPUS subscribers.

CAMPUS

Features designed specifically for teachers. Learn more

Already subscribed? Sign in

Embed this code on your site

Video player width

by (( height )) Reset
Credits
  • director
    Michka Saäl
  • script
    Michka Saäl
  • producer
    Jacques Vallée
    Josée Beaudet
  • cinematography
    Nathalie Moliavko-Visotsky
  • sound
    Claude Hamel
  • editing
    Fernand Bélanger
  • sound editing
    Francine Poirier
  • sound mixing
    Adrian Croll
  • music
    Jean Derome
 See also
Cultural Groups
Interpersonal Relationships
Jewish Community
Women immigrants
Asian Origins
Intergration of Immigrants in Quebec
Integration Issues
Intercultural Relations
African Origins
Québec
Women
All subjects

Related Films

More great films