Rupture

Rupture

| 45 min

They believed they were creating a household and living a new life, but they were humiliated and tormented. What Fadhila and Roula have in common is that they're women, Arab, immigrants and have been sexually assaulted by their husbands. In order to break down the walls of silence, they have bravely chosen to tell their stories. Their accounts are complemented by discussions in Montreal with women's social workers, members of the Arab community and a lawyer specializing in Canadian immigration. To the sound of the melodies beautifully sung by the diva Aïcha Redouane, the film considers the question of unfamiliar cultural values and women's rights in the current social context. In French with English subtitles.

See also
Social Issues
Women
Families
Cultural Diversity and Multiculturalism
All subjects
Credits
  • director
    Najwa Tlili
  • producer
    André Gladu
    Joanne Carrière

