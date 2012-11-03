A Sense of Touch

The evocative images in this film stimulate associations between visual and tactile information. Vivid close-ups of sensuous activities such as licking a popsicle, stroking a beard and walking barefoot in the grass encourage the viewer to explore the tactile properties of objects using different parts of the body. The sound track consists of music without words, which provides pacing and highlights the nature of different sensory experiences.

A Sense of Touch, Don White, provided by the National Film Board of Canada

Credits
  • director
    Don White
  • producer
    George Johnson
  • executive producer
    John Taylor
  • camera
    Tim Sale
  • editing
    Charles Wilkinson
  • music
    Bruce Ruddell
