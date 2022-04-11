In This Dark World

In This Dark World

| 30 min

This film introduces a remarkable blind woman, Louise Cowan, who, as supervisor of home teaching services in Ontario for the Canadian National Institute for the Blind, helps others adjust to their disabilities. The film accompanies Miss Cowan on several visits to blind pupils in an Ontario community and shows how, through sympathy, encouragement, scolding and cajolery, she lifts them out of their despair to a more self-reliant acceptance of their sightless state.

In This Dark World, Jean Lenauer, provided by the National Film Board of Canada

Credits
  • director
    Jean Lenauer
  • producer
    Grant McLean
  • script
    Len Peterson
  • photography
    Osmond H. Borradaile
  • sound
    Claude Pelletier
  • editing
    Fergus McDonell
  • cast
    James Doohan
    John Howe
