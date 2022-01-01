An exciting view of the Arctic Winter Games held in Schefferville, northern Québec, in 1976. The events range from table-tennis to curling, and include six indigenous arctic sports. The games spanned seven days of hard competition, as well as a week of sharing common northern experiences and good will. And, despite temperatures of -30C, the participants' enthusiasm created an atmosphere of great warmth, which we witness as the losers congratulate the winners, and the winners apologize.
Schefferville 4th Arctic Winter Games, Dennis Sawyer, provided by the National Film Board of Canada