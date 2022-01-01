Schefferville 4th Arctic Winter Games

An exciting view of the Arctic Winter Games held in Schefferville, northern Québec, in 1976. The events range from table-tennis to curling, and include six indigenous arctic sports. The games spanned seven days of hard competition, as well as a week of sharing common northern experiences and good will. And, despite temperatures of -30C, the participants' enthusiasm created an atmosphere of great warmth, which we witness as the losers congratulate the winners, and the winners apologize.

Credits
  • director
    Dennis Sawyer
  • producer
    Dennis Sawyer
  • executive producer
    Roman Kroitor
  • photography
    Jean-Pierre Lachapelle
  • sound
    Jacques Drouin
  • editing
    David Mayerovitch
  • sound editing
    Bill Graziadei
  • re-recording
    Michel Descombes
  • commentary
    Robert Duncan
