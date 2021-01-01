This short animation begins with a mysterious man lying unconscious on the ground in the middle of a bustling metropolis. A crowd of passers-by forms around him, each person attempting to guess what is going on. While the crowd's babbling feeds the rumour mill, it never occurs to any of the onlookers—not the scientist, or the cop, or the businessman, or the punk, or the old lady—to just go and help the poor guy. Rumors is a wickedly funny and biting social satire from the Groupe Kiwistiti, a Quebec-based auteur animation group.