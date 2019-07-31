The NFB is committed to respecting your privacy

Organic Prophecies

2002 43 min
Windmill Point Farm is a 70-acre island of hope in a sea of industrial agribusinesses that poison the surrounding land. Dr. Ken Taylor is an organic farmer with a PhD in chemistry, a degree that gives him unusual authority when assessing the damage we are doing to ourselves and to the environment by buying genetically engineered and pesticide-laden food. Organic Prophecies chronicles one man's innovative approaches on a farm in southwestern Quebec. Not only does Ken farm without GMOs, chemical fertilizers and herbicides, he also grows thousands of heirloom nuts, vegetables and fruits, helping to preserve our vital heritage. We …

Details

Windmill Point Farm is a 70-acre island of hope in a sea of industrial agribusinesses that poison the surrounding land. Dr. Ken Taylor is an organic farmer with a PhD in chemistry, a degree that gives him unusual authority when assessing the damage we are doing to ourselves and to the environment by buying genetically engineered and pesticide-laden food.

Organic Prophecies chronicles one man's innovative approaches on a farm in southwestern Quebec. Not only does Ken farm without GMOs, chemical fertilizers and herbicides, he also grows thousands of heirloom nuts, vegetables and fruits, helping to preserve our vital heritage.

We also meet some of the customers who buy his organic produce--people who depend upon it for healthy food and peace of mind. This film makes prophetic statements about the sorry state of conventional agriculture and the viable alternatives.

  • director
    Ryan Young
  • producer
    Ryan Young
  • music
    Kirk MacGeachy
    Dave Gossage
  • sound editing
    Luc Bourgeois
  • camera
    Ryan Young
    Paul Cairns
    Regan Morin
    Melinda Zytaruk
    Danielle Schami

Education

Ages 11 to 18
School subjects
Family Studies/Home Economics - Food and Nutrition Geography - Environmental Issues Geography - Natural Resources Geography - Territory: Agricultural Health/Personal Development - Healthy Eating, Nutrition Science - Environmental Science

Lesson Launcher: This film looks at the value of organic farming.  

Pre-viewing activity  

  • Collect grocery flyers from local grocery stores and price the difference between organic and non-organic foods.  

Viewing questions 

  • Describe the reasons for Dr. Ken Taylor’s transition to organic farming.  
  • Describe the process he goes through when choosing the variety of fruits/vegetables to harvest.  

Follow-up activities  

  • Research the 100-mile diet and prepare a one-week meal plan using this theory. 
  • Compare and contrast the benefits and disadvantages of agribusiness versus organic farming. 
  • If possible (food lab available), taste test the same variety of fruits/vegetables from organic and non-organic sources. Document the lab based on taste, texture, colour and smell. 
