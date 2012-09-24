The NFB is committed to respecting your privacy

One Man

1977 1 h 27 min
This feature film about corporate negligence sends reporter Jason Brady into battle against big business... and himself. Can he risk his marriage, his job and possibly his family's safety to save innocent children from the devastating effects of industrial pollution? Can one man buck the system and still survive?

This work contains scenes of violence. Viewer discretion is advised.
Environment and Conservation Social Issues All subjects
  • director
    Robin Spry
  • producer
    Michael Scott
    James de B. Domville
    Tom Daly
    Vladimir Valenta
  • executive producer
    Roman Kroitor
  • screenplay
    Robin Spry
    Peter Pearson
    Peter Madden
  • photography
    Douglas Kiefer
  • sound
    Claude Hazanavicius
  • editing
    John Kramer
  • sound editing
    Les Halman
    Ken Page
  • re-recording
    Michel Descombes
    Jean-Pierre Joutel
  • music
    Ben Low
  • cast
    Len Cariou
    Jayne Eastwood
    Jacques Godin
    Jean Lapointe
    Carol Lazare
    Marc Legault
    Barry Morse
    Gilles Renaud
    August Schellenberg
    Sean Sullivan
    Terry Haig
Download-to-own (DTO) licence detail
Home licence (worldwide); Classroom licence (Canada only)

You may download this film for private, personal or classroom use only. Public screenings and institutional (non-educational institutions) uses are not permitted.

Download films in standard or high definition. (Please note that bonus materials are not available for DTO films.)

Institutional licence

To purchase an institutional licence or to buy a film that is not available for DTO or VOD on the platform, please contact us.

The institutional price includes the rights to screen the film in institutional settings and at free public screenings.

Additional instructions

DTO films cannot be hosted on a streaming server. To add DTO films to an institutional or educational streaming server, please contact a sales agent to discuss pricing.

You can copy each file up to 5 (five) times, onto various devices.

