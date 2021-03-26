Nunavut Animation Lab: The Bear Facts (Version Inuktitut)

Nunavut Animation Lab: The Bear Facts (Version Inuktitut)

| 3 min

In this animated short, a self-important colonial explorer emerges from a sailing ship and plants a flag on the Arctic ice, as a bemused Inuit hunter looks on. Then the explorer plants another, and another, and another, while the hunter, clearly not impressed that his land has been “discovered,” quietly goes about his business. In this charming and humorous re-imagining of first contact between Inuit and European, Jonathan Wright brings us the story of a savvy hunter and the ill-equipped explorer he outwits.

